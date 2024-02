Southwest Florida Representative Byron Donalds is calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to make changes at Page Field.

The south Fort Myers airport tower “needs to be modernized and rebuilt” according to a letter Donalds wrote to the FAA and shared exclusively with WINK News Reporter Claire Galt.

The letter reads in part, “The antiquated Air Traffic Control Tower at Page Field is of great concern to several aviation companies, aircraft owners, aviation flight academies, and individuals that live in the Southwest Florida community.”

“I also find it insufficient that, oftentimes, the Tower only has one controller handling all Tower operations,” added Donalds.

Donalds’ Request of the FAA

When do you expect the Tower modernization process to begin, when do you expect the Tower’s modernization process to be complete, how much funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will be allocated to modernize the Tower, and where does the Tower’s modernization effort stand on the FAA’s priority list for spending IIJA funding?

Can you please explain the oversight process associated with the FAA overseeing FAA subcontracted towers? In the event an FAA subcontracted tower consistently receives complaints relating to such tower’s lack of professionality, what are potential ways the FAA can remedy the situation?

Can you also explain how the FAA incorporates the views of individuals, businesses, and relevant government authorities relating to the performance of FAA subcontracted towers?

Do you believe that inadequate air traffic control tower performance can increase the likelihood of aviation-related safety incidents—especially in a populated area such as Southwest Florida?

WINK News has reached out to the Lee County Port Authority and FAA for comment on Donalds’ request. FAA spokesperson Tony Molinaro said the agency would respond directly to Donalds. The Port Authority has not yet responded to our request.