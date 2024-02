Kevin Christensen Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Christensen was arrested in connection with the investigation that forced lockdowns at Cape Coral High School and several others.

On Wednesday, the Cape Coral Police Department said that a student reported that a man dressed in camo made a bomb threat against the school.

The 49-year-old made his first court appearance on a possession of paraphernalia charge Thursday morning. Lee County Judge Devin George found nothing to support the student’s allegation that prompted six Cape Coral schools and nearby businesses into lockdown.

Christensen has been appointed a Public Defender and is expected back in court in March.

No injuries were reported in the incident.