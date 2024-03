The theme of the third annual Resnick-Wynn Family Business Conference on Feb. 29 revolved around navigating a “critical crossroads,” when the leadership baton gets passed from one generation to the next.

Keynote speaker Jonathan Tisch, CEO of Loews Corp., and leadoff speaker Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Farms, each said that veering away from their respective family-owned companies helped better prepare them for taking the mantle upon returning.

Lipman became CEO of Lipman Farms last year. She previously worked as the photo editor for National Geographic.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.