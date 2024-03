Credit: The Evangelical Christian School

Evangelical Christian School has made a possible deal to purchase the Hodges University buildings on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers to serve as their new high school facility.

On Tuesday, the Evangelical Christian School announced it made an offer for an undisclosed amount of money.

Evangelical said if the deal goes through, the new high school will open in August of 2024.

