Hancock Bridge Square

The Lee Board of County Commissioners has voted to approve a performance incentive grant of up to $200,000 for the redevelopment of Hancock Bridge Square.

Commissioners approved the grant on Tuesday for the redevelopment of Hancock Bridge Square at 13370-704 North Cleveland Ave. in North Fort Myers.

According to a news release by the county, the performance-based grant is intended to incentivize Mast Capital to undertake the project.

The incentive grant will be reimbursed when work has been completed and inspected.

Mast Capital has applied for grant funding to support a $61 million redevelopment of the former Hancock Bridge Square.

The funding will be used to update the site’s infrastructure to support the redevelopment project.

The grant recipient has two years to complete the project.