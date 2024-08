Week 1 of the high school football season brings a new era to Cape Coral High School football. Former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback Tyler Murphy, who was named head coach of Cape Coral football, will lead his team onto the field for their regular season opener against North Fort Myers in the WINK News Game of the Week.

Murphy explained why he’s excited to watch his team play, “obviously last year didn’t go the way didn’t go the way we wanted it to. So they’ve been looking to redeem themselves as a team. And prove to the community that we are a blue collar program and we’re going to represent them the way that they’ll be proud.”

Recently, this series has been dominated by the Red Knights. North Fort Myers has won nine straight. For this year’s Cape Coral team, the past is just that, the past.

“The last nine teams aren’t reflective of this team,” Murphy said. “But for us, we’ve got to prove that. Right? We just can’t say that we have to prove it.”

The Seahawks are preparing for the physicality of North Fort Myers as the Red Knights try to continue their winning streak over Cape Coral.

“It doesn’t matter who our opponent is we’re going to line up and dominate and play football,” North Fort Myers head coach David Pasquale. “And dominate and dominate in every aspect that we can.”

“We want to win,” North Fort Myers running back and defensive back Kirtis Denham said. “We want to do our best, and especially be being a senior, it’s my last year. I really want to have that one last go around and do it to them one last time.”

Each head coach has their keys for their team to start 1-0.

For Pasquale, it’s simple, “impose our will. Show them we want it more.”

“Self discipline, execution, taking care of the little details,” Murphy said.