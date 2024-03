Credit: WINK News.

Now that the temperatures are warming up, Lee County Domestic Services wants to remind pet owners that leaving their furry friends alone in their vehicles is unsafe.

When temperatures reach 70 degrees, it’s too hot to leave them unattended in a car.

When it is just 81 degrees outside, the temperature inside can soar to 138 degrees within minutes.

According to a news release from the county, County Ordinance 14-22 Section 3-23 states: The owner or operator of a motor vehicle shall not place or confine an animal, nor allow an animal to be placed or confined in an unattended motor vehicle without sufficient ventilation or under conditions which may endanger the health or well-being of the animal due to heat, lack of water or any other circumstances which may cause suffering, disability or death.

The best thing you can do is leave them comfortable at home. They will be waiting there when you arrive, happy, healthy and wagging their tails.