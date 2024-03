Trevor Gardner, 22. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A motorcyclist has been arrested after he tried to flee from deputies following multiple sound complaints from Charlotte County residents.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Trevor Gardner, 22, was arrested after members of the CCSO Traffic and Aviation units conducted a traffic stop on several motorcyclists.

This was in response to many complaints from residents about speeding motorcycles in the area.

According to CCSO, deputies noticed a gathering of motorcyclists and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

Two motorcyclists obeyed the signal to pull over while Gardner ignored them and took off.

Deputies chased after Gardner who began to drive recklessly, running a stop sign and passing a truck towing a boat in a no-passing zone, CCSO reported.

Deputies reached Gardner after he parked his vehicle at a home on Magnolia Avenue in Port Charlotte.

Upon being interviewed by deputies, Gardner replied, “I plead the Fifth,” whenever a question was presented.

Deputies matched Gardner’s vehicle with images taken before the chase.

Gardner was then placed under arrest and charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement.