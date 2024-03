Cowboys, cattle and horses, as far as the eye can see, at the 96th annual All-Florida Championship Rodeo in Arcadia.

The Arcadia rodeo holds the title of the first rodeo in the State of Florida. Anytime you get to see cowboys and their cattle or horses working, it’s always enjoyable. Horses at the Arcadia rodeo. CREDIT: WINK News

The rodeo started back in 1923, so there’s a lot of history, but also, there’s horses, cattle, vendors galore and plenty of events going on throughout the day.

WINK News spoke with a Mustang specialty act performer about Friday’s events.

“It’s family entertainment. You get to see everything from the Old West: the bucking horse contest, cowboys would compete against each other on the ranches,” said Bobby Kerr, a performer in the Mustang specialty act.

The Arcadia rodeo will go on all weekend. The last day to join the fun is Sunday. Tickers for bleacher seats cost $25 and parking costs $10.