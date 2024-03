Q: Heard anything about Connors Seafood and Steakhouse coming to Naples soon? Hearing rumors. — Jim Wynn, Naples

Q: Any word on the HomeSense going into Granada Shoppes? I see one opened in Fort Myers and haven’t seen much work being done on ours. Thanks! — Kerrie Delgado, Naples

Q: I’m pretty sure you answered these awhile back, but can you tell us what is going in at the Old Time Pottery space on 41 in Bonita and what is going in at the old Home Depot Expo space next to Hobby Lobby in Granada Shoppes on Immokalee? — Gherri Wheaton, North Naples

A: I recently broke the news about Barnes & Noble planning to relocate its longtime bookstore on the edge of Waterside Shops in North Naples about a mile south this year to the former Big Lots unit in the Burlington-anchored Park Shore Plaza in Naples.

That Park Shore Plaza move is not the only big change coming to local shopping centers owned and operated by Brixmor Property Group. The New York-based real estate investment trust has something new happening at most of its half-dozen area properties, which include Granada Shoppes, Naples Plaza, Freedom Square, Marco Town Center and the Center of Bonita Springs.

Besides Barnes & Noble coming to Park Shore Plaza on U.S. 41, tenant changes already underway will be turning heads at Granada Shoppes on the southeastern corner of U.S. 41 and Immokalee Road in North Naples.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.