CREDIT: FHP

A deadly crash in Englewood East is causing considerable traffic on Sunnybrook Boulevard while authorities investigate.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers arrived at the scene on the 6900 block of Sunnybrook Boulevard near South Access Road and Pendleton Avenue at 3:21 p.m. on Monday.

Sunnybrook Boulevard is closed near the scene.

It remains unclear how many people died in the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with new information when it is available.