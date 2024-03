Across from Cambier Park in downtown Naples, is an Italian craftsmanship storefront D. Lacquaniti, a local luxury place that specializes in handcrafted footwear.

The owner and designer of the brand, Dominic Lacquaniti, grew up learning fabrics and materials from his father.

Lacquaniti first opened his D. Lacquaniti storefront as an exclusive men’s suits tailor company, later expanding into women’s fashion.

Due to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, Lacquaniti was supposed to open his new luxury shoe expansion store the following Friday when the storm hit. Donating nearly 400 pairs of shoes and throwing away the rest due to damage.

According to Lacquaniti, the first year he plans on selling 10,000 shoes, only two pairs are available per size, guaranteeing that limited unique quality to meet the buyer’s style.

“Every single shoe is exclusive. We designed it from the top to bottom,” said Lacquaniti. “Naples has been great to us, with word of mouth, all the girls talking, sharing the news. It’s fantastic.”

Under Lacquaniti’s shoes is a golden palm tree, along with the orange decor to cherish the Sunshine State of Florida.

“I wanted to bring something beautiful– color, comfort something different to Naples for women,” said Lacquaniti, “to get a gorgeous pair of shoes at a great price and high quality.”

In Italy, Lacquaniti noticed women in heels all day long walking the cobblestone roads wondering why women’s shoes last longer in Italy than in America.

After learning more about luxury materials, he developed a type of “foam,” along with the luxury materials, to use in his shoes.

Lacquaniti began designing capsule collections of luxury shoes while working with a small factory in Spain. Lacquaniti wanted to bring the luxury materials to Naples, Florida.

“They have been making shoes there for 300 years. They know what a good shoe is,” said Lacquaniti. “I said, well, if they can do it there, then we need to bring that here.”

Lacquaniti trained his entire team and himself to personally put on and take off each shoe of the client’s desire, fitting the shoe to the woman’s foot for the best for best look and comfort.

“People say, ‘What are you putting on the shoes?’ Really simple,” said Lacquaniti, “Mr. Ferragamo used to make his and put on his clients. I can do the same.”

Lacquaniti said he names his shoes after important and meaningful women in his life, never using the same color or style to copy another look.

“Life is too short to wear a boring strappy nude shoe, right?” said Lacquaniti. “You can’t get that anywhere. You come here to find beautiful things.”

According to Lacquaniti, he has six pairs of shoes from a new collection coming out early next week.

D. Lacquaniti is open from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, and closed on Sundays.