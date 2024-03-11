Dump truck versus pickup truck crash kills one

Deadly Crash, Charlotte County. CREDIT: Miranda Weese

A fatal crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnybrook Boulevard and State Road 776.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the dump truck traveled west on State Road 776 as a pickup truck traveled south from Sunnybrook Blvd.

The dump truck failed to stop at the red light, causing the front of the dump truck to collide with the side of the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.