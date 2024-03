Shooting scene in Estero. CREDIT: WINK News

A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a married couple in an Estero parking lot during a robbery.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alex Zwiefelhofer, 26, and another man, Craig Lang, killed the man and woman during a gun deal that went bad.

Lang’s trial remains pending, as he continues to appeal his extradition from Ukraine in the European Court of Human Rights.

The shooting happened back in April 2018.

According to FBI investigators, the two men robbed the couple to fund a trip to Venezuela to fight the government there.

According to the Department of Justice, Zwiefelhofer fought in Ukraine in 2017 after he went AWOL from the United States Army.

Zwiefelhofer will be sentenced on June 10 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.