We’ve known that the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at Mercato in North Naples is going to be golf-themed when it opens this spring, but we didn’t know until this week that it also will include nine holes of miniature golf in the venue’s lobby.

The previously reported sightings of a T-Rex, King Kong and a great white shark near the former Silverspot Cinema’s entrance are part of the HappyLand Movie Miniature Golf, which will celebrate a different movie at each hole. HappyLand, of course, derives its name from “Happy Gilmore,” Adam Sandler’s movie comedy spoofing professional golf.

“Naples is a golfer’s paradise, so we knew we had to do something special there for our first Florida location,” said Alamo CEO Michael Kustermann. “HappyLand will be a unique venue for our guests to relax, enjoy a few drinks and hit golf balls into an alligator’s mouth. We couldn’t be more excited about it.”

