CREDIT: CBS News

Southwest Florida locals have had growing concerns over water, loss of wildlife and access to natural lands for a while. Now a new conservation area spanning more than four million acres will at least temper these issues.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the Everglades to Gulf Conservation Area is the 571st addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System, as of Monday. The Everglades. (Credit: WINK News)

The area covers 4,045,268 acres, stretching from Southwest Florida to areas of northern Florida. It stretches through 12 counties west of Lake Okeechobee, from Naples to Lakeland.

Animals like Florida panthers, Florida black bears, Everglade snail kites and sand skinks (worm-like lizards) are just some of the rare species that call these areas home. Florida black bear. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Everglades Restoration program will improve because of the relationship it will have with the Everglades to Gulf area. Ever since the Biden-Harris administration took office, the Everglades Restoration program has received “record-level funding.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to conserving our lands and waters for current and future generations,” said Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior Deb Haaland, “and our successes expanding the National Wildlife Refuge System underscore our collaborative work to bring these special places closer to the communities that surround them.” The @Interior today announced the establishment of the Everglades to Gulf Conservation Area in southwest Florida as the 571st and newest unit of the National Wildlife Refuge System. Story here: https://t.co/lQkYbbSfzg



📷: Florida panther by Larry Richardson/USFWS pic.twitter.com/Wnu3IWZgkb — USFWS News (@USFWSNews) March 11, 2024

Conservation areas like the Everglades to Gulf Conservation Area are either entirely or primarily made up of conservation easements in cooperation with landowners.

“This new conservation area is a result of the dedication and collaboration of members of the public, partners, Tribes and private landowners who are committed to conserving Florida’s natural heritage – diverse habitat, wildlife and recreation,” said Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz.

The Everglades to Gulf area will supplement established conservation areas, including state lands, that Floridians use to enjoy the wilderness.

Click here to learn more about the Everglades to Gulf Conservation Area.