$4M approved for Lee County shoreline restoration projects

Over $4 million has been approved for shoreline restoration projects in Lee County.

The board of commissioners voted on the measure Tuesday, authorizing interlocal agreements to fund 11 projects.

The agreement is between Lee County and the Barrier Islands Park Society, the Captiva Erosion Prevention District, Cape Coral, Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach and the Ding Darling Wildlife Society.

The projects primarily allow for the maintenance of beach park facilities, including public accesses, boardwalks, restrooms and equipment.