Consistency is key for FSW sophomore slugger Victor Figueroa.

“I want somebody to see me as a good player and part of being a good player is being consistently good and consistently contributing to a good team,” Figueroa said.

He says his consistency is why he’s leading the state in all three Triple Crown categories.

He’s batting .469, has 40 RBIs and 10 home runs.

“When I set expectations like that then I can just climb even further and see what’s next, you know, triple crown is cool,” Figueroa said. “Records are next.”

After spending his freshman season at Mississippi Valley State the first baseman transferred to FSW because of its competitive environment.

“We just all set the bar very high for ourselves and once you set it high for yourself you want to beat somebody else so there’s healthy competition,” Figueroa said.

That healthy competition is paying off, 11 of the Bucs have signed to play at four year universities next year, including Figueroa who’s heading to Pitt.

“He’s been a leader on and off the field for us this entire season, especially in the batters box with big hits at clutch moments,” FSW Head Baseball Coach Zac Cole said. “I think our guys kind of feed off his energy and what he brings to the table.”

Despite Figueroa’s impressive stats the 18-9 Bucs have dropped three of their last four games.

“Even this little skid we’ve been in, he’s kind of been that calming force,” Cole said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, you know, we’re alright. We can keep doing this.'”

FSW will try to get back in the win column on the road at Seminole State on Thursday.

The Bucs are back home to finish the series against Seminole State on Saturday at noon.