As Florida Southwestern first baseman Victor Figueroa was on the phone with the San Diego Padres, he heard his name called in the MLB Draft, with his family there to share that special moment with him.

“It was a moment that I knew my life was going to change in a moment of seconds,” Figueroa said. “And all I could feel was the blessings that God has given me to take this opportunity.”

Figueroa earned that opportunity thanks to his play with FSW. As the program’s first All-American hitter, Figueroa won the Triple Crown, which was the first time a player won that since 2017. He also rewrote the record books with the Bucs in single season hits (88), RBI (79) and batting average (.421).

“There is no sense of non-accomplishment when it comes to FSW,” Figueroa said. “There’s no regret. There’s no sense of what if. There’s no sense of me thinking that I could’ve done more.”

The first baseman joins the San Diego Padres as an 18th round draft pick.

Figueroa said, “I may not have been everyone’s first choice. But I’m for sure going to make the most of my opportunity to show the world what I can do.”

Baseball was always the path for Figueroa. He followed in his dad’s, Jonathan, footsteps. Jonathan was a prospect with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he passed away in 2009 after complications with Lupus.

“I know that he’s watching over me and knows he wants what’s best for me,” Figueroa said. “And just knowing that I feel like I’ve made him a very proud man I feel like that’s such a surreal feeling.”