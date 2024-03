Myles Edwin Huff Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man from Naples has been arrested for allegedly possessing and attempting to view child pornography of children 12 years or younger.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Myles Edwin Huff, a fugitive from Tampa, on Thursday for reportedly possessing child porn.

According to the indictment, Huff had access and intent to view sexually explicit content involving children.

The indictment said the videos depicted a prepubescent minor and a child 12 years or younger.

He is being charged with access with intent to view child pornography.