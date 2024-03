Credit: The Weather Authority

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

The Weather Authority is forecasting a mild Friday morning leading into near-record high temperatures for the afternoon in parts of Southwest Florida

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: Mild morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s along the coast.

We’ll see sun and clouds for the afternoon; dry conditions are expected.

Temperatures remain quite warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures in Punta Gorda look to tie or break the record high of 88° set back in 1990.

Saturday: Mild start with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Southwest Florida will see sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Warm weather is expected for the Naples St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which begins at 11 am in Downtown Naples.

Temperatures remain quite warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Southwest Florida will see sun and clouds for the afternoon, and there will be a chance to experience a stray shower.

Temperatures will be mild in the morning and climb into the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon.