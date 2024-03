This week’s WINK Neighborhood Watch segment features a false bomb threat, a cat-related shooting, and new charges for a Charlotte County man. Greg Poole’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Greg Poole has been arrested for allegedly making threats to Page Field Airport clerks regarding noise complaints late Thursday.

According to a police report, Poole allegedly approached clerks at the airport to make a noise complaint.

After being told that a representative was unavailable to take the complaint, Poole claimed that an aircraft flew over his home in Arcadia and sprayed chemicals onto his property.

Poole claimed to have tracked the aircraft’s location to Page Field and asked the clerks if they knew about an FBI building that had blown up. Poole then allegedly stated, “If the plane does not stop flying over my house, you will be next.”

Poole left the scene in a white Dodge pickup truck, and law enforcement was called.

Poole is charged with making a false report of a bomb or weapon of mass destruction.

Glen White Mugshot Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Glen White has been arrested after deputies say he shot a woman he was staying with several times because she asked him to put his cats outside.

According to the arrest report, White had been evicted from his home, and the victim invited him to stay at her residence.

White came to the home with three cats, and as the days passed, his total of cats grew to six.

The victim suggested setting up a home for the cats on her lanai, As the victim went to collect the cats from White’s room, deputies said White stood in the doorway of the room.

When the victim turned around, White shot at her multiple times, stating, “I’m going to kill you, b****.”

White has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

John Witherell mug shot. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

John Witherell has been arrested on new charges following the discovery of child pornography on his phone. When this happened, Witherell was already incarcerated for a different case.

According to state attorney Amira Fox, John Witherell, 54, was sentenced on Friday after getting convicted in February of 2020.

Witherell’s roommate discovered two phones inside a rolled-up towel that was tucked in a drawer. The roommate opened one of the phones that wasn’t password protected. The roommate was then bombarded with disturbing images of children.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigators confirmed the phone belonged to Witherell.

Witherell was sentenced to 37 years in prison and designated a sexual offender, for 33 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.