Cameras no longer allowed in Airbnb rentals

Privacy in rental properties has been a topic of conversation for a long time.

In Southwest Florida, the discussion goes all the way back to 2014, when Robert Moore admitted to setting up hidden cameras inside a Fort Myers Beach rental property.

Moore collected more than 4,000 video clips of renters in private moments and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Mary Ruehl didn’t know Moore, but she has had what she calls her own “creepy stay” at a rental property.

“So we rented an Airbnb, got settled and started noticing the cameras around in the common areas,” Ruehl said.

She called the owner.

“He assured us that it was just for watching when the cleaning crew comes, and they never watch when they have guests,” she said.

The owner didn’t know Ruehl had the same security system at her home, and she noticed the owner watching them during their stay.

“We were really bothered by it,” she said. “You know, we go away. We want our privacy. We aren’t expecting to be spied upon.”

Rosanna and Michael Reilly own the Fort Myers Beach Inn on Mango Street, which they list as an Airbnb property.

They’ve never installed cameras to protect the privacy of their guests.

“I think it’s intrusive,” Rosanna said. “If I’m on vacation, I don’t want people watching the inside. That’s private.”

Airbnb agrees with Ruehl, Reilly and others who have concerns.

Airbnb hosts were previously allowed to have indoor security cameras in common areas like hallways and living rooms as long as the guests knew of the cameras before booking and could see them.

Now, Airbnb has updated its indoor security camera policy.

No more cameras anywhere inside a property – period.

“If I’m in the living room in my pajamas with my family watching TV, I don’t want an owner looking at me,” Rosanna said.

“Even if it’s a suite where there’s a living area and a bedroom area, there aren’t cameras in those kind of situations and hotels,” Ruehl said.

WINK News asked Rosanna Reilly if she’s concerned about guests inside her home.

“That’s the owner’s responsibility,” she said. “They need to have their policies tightened up and not use cameras to police their properties.”

Airbnb provided a statement that reads in part:

“The update simplifies our approach and makes clear that security cameras are not allowed inside listing, regardless of their location, purpose, or prior disclosure.

The company is also making small changes to its outdoor camera policy.

Hosts will now be required to share the location of outside cameras before guests make a reservation.