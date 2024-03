Credit: WINK

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections has released the date for the upcoming mayoral and city council election recount.

A public notice sent by Melissa Blazier Wednesday states that the order to recount the votes cast in the races will be ordered on Friday, with the unofficial recount occurring on Saturday.

According to the election results Tuesday, the mayoral race came down to a 12-vote difference between incumbent Theresa Heitman, who received 38.1% of the vote, and Gary Price, who received 38% of the vote.

Ted Blankenship came in third at 23.9%.

The release states that the manual recount for the City of Naples mayor will occur at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The manual recount for the City of Naples City Council Member will be scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Then, next Friday, March 29, there will be a review of overseas vote-by-mail ballots, and the official certification, so the final result may not be announced until then.