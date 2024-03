Credit: Arthrex

Arthrex announced that a key feature of its global headquarters campus in Naples has been formally recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by The Everglades Foundation.

The ‘SpeedBridge,’ a main thoroughfare connecting the original Arthrex corporate building to the newer part of campus, was constructed over an existing waterway and ensured a habitat for wildlife.

The SpeedBridge incorporates several features of the Everglades that foster a natural habitat for wildlife, including air plants, wax myrtle, palmettos, cypress and more.