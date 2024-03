Cat in Grille of a car. CREDIT: North Port Fire Rescue

A frightened feline was found stuck behind the grille of a Nissan on Friday.

This cat does not belong to the vehicle’s owner, and they do not know how the cat found its way there.

If this is your pet, please contact Sarasota County Animal Service at 941-861-9501.