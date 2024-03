For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This weeks featured friends:

Major is a 4-year-old labrador mix.

At 83 pounds, he is a larger friend with plenty of energy, love, and affection to give.

Major has been on a weight loss journey and needs an active home to continue his slimming process.

He is well-trained and knows basic commands.

Major also enjoys playing and catching tennis balls.

Toni is an 8-month-old terrier.

As a transfer animal from the Lee County Domestic Animal Services, she still has some shyness tendencies and will need a patient owner to help her adjust.

Toni is in the process of learning how to walk with a leash.

This sweet puppy adores toys and seeks affection from a loving family.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.