The Greater Naples Fire District responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in Naples.

Around 4 a.m., The Greater Naples Fire District responded to a fire at River Reach Apartments.

The City of Naples Fire Department, the North Collier Fire Department, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and Collier Emergency Medical Services assisted in the response.

No injuries have been reported due to the fire.

Fourteen units were affected and 32 residents have been displaced.

Eight occupied apartment units have been impacted by fire and water damage. Out of 16 total units, 12 were occupied.

According to the Greater Naples Fire District, the property management company for River Reach is finding placement for any residents unable to stay with family or friends.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, though they believe it was accidental.

