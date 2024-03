“Drier air has filtered in, resulting in little to no rain and lower humidity throughout the day,” stated The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

Temperatures will work their way up into the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday afternoon.

We can expect clouds and sun throughout the day with winds that will be breezy at times out of the northeast.

If you don’t have any plans today, consider attending one of our area’s Spring Training games. Don’t forget the water and the sunscreen, as our UV index will be very high this afternoon when it’s time for that first pitch.

We keep this nice weather pattern into the start of the workweek. Expect sun, clouds, and temperatures to stay near average in the low 80s. Rain chances stay low until the latter half of the week before we see our next system inch toward us.

A Small Craft Advisory expires at 9 a.m. for the boaters out there. Still, be cautious on the water as there will be a moderate chop and breezy winds of about 10 to 20 knots.