A new seawall is being constructed at the Gulf Coast location. CREDIT: NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

A portion of the Everglades National Park around Everglades City will be closed to the public while authorities work on the construction of the new Marjory Stoneman Douglas Visitor Center.

According to the National Park Service, starting April 1, the closure will ensure visitors’ safety and will impact canoe and kayak launch areas, the visitor contact station and nearby parking areas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everglades National Park (@evergladesnps)

The National Park Service says the canoe and kayak launch area should reopen before 2025.

During construction, visitors can use other canoe and kayak launch areas in Everglades City and Chokoloskee at the Rod and Gun Club, Outdoor Resorts of Chokoloskee and the Chokoloskee Island Park and Marina. Contact the area directly to learn about any launch fees and parking information.

Even though the canoe and kayak launch areas and marina basin should reopen before 2025, construction for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Visitor Center project should run into late 2025.

Visitors can still meander through the Ten Thousand Islands area of the Everglades National Park. Some of the unique activities offered are the Ten Thousand Island Boat Tours and Paddling adventures.

Click here to learn more about canoe and kayak trails in the Everglades National Park.