Many properties on Fort Myers Beach are still closed, and a major factor contributing to the delay in reopening a the shortage of elevator parts.

Despite initial speculation that delays were due to battles with insurance companies, it has become evident that elevator supply issues are a significant cause.

High-rise buildings, which are common on the beach, are particularly affected by the shortage, leading to substantial delays in their reopening.

While some properties did eventually receive the elevators they ordered, this has often come after months of waiting, causing frustration among property owners and residents.

Dave Nusbaum, the Condo Board President of Island Winds, highlighted three main issues contributing to the elevator supply problem: money, parts and technical personnel for installation.

Nusbaum emphasized that the infrastructure of repair companies in the area was not prepared for the scale of devastation caused by the hurricane, leading to significant delays in elevator repairs. Fort Myers Beach. CREDIT: WINK News

“I talked to our elevator company salesperson before coming on,” said Nusbaum, “He said it’s like filling a swimming pool with a garden hose. It will eventually fill up, but it’s going to take a long time.”

Lizbeth Rhodes, operations manager at Fort Myers Beach Library, expressed frustration over the delay in elevator repairs at the library, which has prevented it from being ADA-compliant and legally opening its doors.

“A little frustrated,” said Rhodes, “I mean, we’re ready to get moving on to the next thing.”

Rhodes noted that while some services like curbside pickup have resumed, full access to the library is not possible without the elevator.

Many businesses on Fort Myers Beach rely on a handful of main elevator companies, most of which are experiencing difficulties in fulfilling orders.

WINK News reached out to elevator companies working with condo building owners on Fort Myers Beach but didn’t hear back.