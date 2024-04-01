FHP responds to reckless driving arrest that led to discovery of narcotics and gun

Lots of drugs and wads of cash were found in a BMW on Sunday.

Troopers attempted to pull over Bijuan Wayne Edwards, the driver of a black BMW. He refused, drove off and a car chase began that ended in a crash.

The crash happened at the 7/11 on Blackstone Dr. in Lehigh Acres.

Troopers said the car was on a “Be on the Lookout” list after it was known to law enforcement in the area for reckless driving and fleeing officers during traffic stops.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday in Collier County, Troopers attempted to pull the BMW over after spotting it, initiating the car chase. They said he reached speeds of 140 miles per hour and hit several cars.

Edwards drove into Lee County, where the pursuit ended in the BMW hitting a white pickup truck at 7/11.

After the crash, he did something shocking.

“He gained entry to that pickup truck where there were two juveniles in the backseat, and he began throwing money and offering money to the individuals inside the pickup truck, asking them to basically tell them [troopers] that he was with them and was not involved with the BMW incident,” said Greg Bueno, from Florida Highway Patrol.

Two juveniles with their cousin were waiting in their car to get gas, and then all of a sudden, they were in the same truck as the suspect.

“You can imagine how scary how frightened they had to be. And that’s the caliber of individual that we have been trying to stop,” Bueno said.

Troopers showed up at the 7/11 a few minutes after the crash. They located Edwards in the truck he had just crashed into – thanks to a tip from a witness.

From the time the car chase started to the time Edwards was found, it was about an hour.

Edwards is now in Lee County Jail and is charged with 12 different counts, one of them reckless driving.

“It just speaks to the caliber of this individual. And he’s a convicted felon, and he’s exactly where he needs to be,” Bueno said.

FHP told WINK News the investigation is complete.

When they searched the car, they found drugs, a gun, and over $10,000 in cash.