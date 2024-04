Lee County commissioners moved to intensify discussions with the Federal Emergency Management Agency five days after learning from a phone call that unincorporated Lee County and its municipalities, other than Sanibel Island and the city of Fort Myers, would be losing a 25% discount on flood insurance, effective Oct. 1.

FEMA pledged April 1 to help the county and its affected communities to “take appropriate remediation action to regain those discounts,” FEMA spokesperson Lea Crager said.

FEMA has what it calls a Community Rating System that determines policy discounts. It does this because it does not want taxpayers to be on the hook paying to repair buildings that do not meet current building codes in coastal areas prone to be impacted by future hurricanes.

