Credit: Lee Health

The second phase of the Lee Health Outpatient Center at Surfside has been completed and is now open in Cape Coral.

The medical facility at the Veterans Parkway and Surfside Boulevard intersection will now offer orthopedics, rheumatology and rehabilitation services.

It will also feature a breast health center, imaging, lab services and primary care physician offices on site.

According to a Lee Health press release, the project’s second phase is also bringing Lee Physician Group specialists in orthopedics to Cape Coral so residents will no longer need to travel to Fort Myers for appointments.

Additionally, rheumatology specialists will be available full-time, giving Cape Coral patients more access to specialized care.

The Lee Health Bimini Square Project began construction earlier this year.

It is expected to be completed next year and includes adult primary care, cardiology services, imaging, breast health, lab services, pediatric primary care and behavioral health services.