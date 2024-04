The Sanibel Community Church has served people since 1914, and it took a hit during Hurricane Ian.

When the storm hit Sanibel Island, several businesses, along with the church, suffered severe storm damage with a 13 to 14-foot damage surge washed over the island.

“The church property here had five feet of water come through. It’s just changed the island,” said Jeramie Rinne, Senior Pastor of Sanibel Community Church. So many members of our church who’ve left the island, and they’ve said, for various reasons, ‘We don’t want to rebuild; we can’t rebuild.’”

The storm affected the church’s family center, sanctuary, and historical chapel, an over-century-old building that has severed church members since 1914.

“I came about six days after the hurricane, and it was it was an unrecognizable island,” said Pastor Rinne. We just thought, like, how are they ever going to get the resources needed to rebuild this island in many ways? We just thought it was kind of like, we’ll never see this rebuilt.”

However, even the strongest of storms can’t wash this icon away. It’s now being rebuilt in the hands of Stevens Construction.

“It’s been a long process and a long recovery, but we’re encouraged, and we’re making slow and steady progress,” said Rinne. We’re really excited that Stevens Construction has just kicked off the major reconstruction phase.”

Stevens Construction has worked on 8-10 businesses throughout the island and Fort Myers affected by Ian, all in an effort to help get businesses back on their feet.

“To be able to bring back a church that’s been here since the early 1900s, and as had so many people involved in it and footsteps in it, and I’m here in 2024 revitalizing it again and rebuilding it. It feels great,” said Joseph Cimilluca, Director of Special Projects for Stevens Construction.

Renovation of the Sanibel Community Church is expected to be complete by late summer.

Some of the new upgrades will include a new classroom in the education center, a full kitchen and a new stage in the fellowship hall, along with stronger windows.