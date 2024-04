April is Autism Acceptance Month, when families of autistic people recognize the unique skills they can bring to the community.

WINK News anchors Taylor Petras and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Anjali Van-Drie, the Vice President of the Family Initiative, INC, to discuss the benefits people with autism can bring to the Southwest Florida area.

Watch the entire interview above.

For more information on Autism Acceptance Month, click here.