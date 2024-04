Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a pleasant Tuesday morning, with sun and clouds expected in the afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: Cool and pleasant start with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Southwest Florida will have a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast throughout the afternoon.

Expect a warmer Tuesday with temperature highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mild morning commute with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest Florida will see sun and clouds for the afternoon.

Even warmer temperatures will be in the upper 80s, with a few inland areas getting close to the low 90s.

Thursday: Mild and humid start with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Expect a windy day with speeds clocking in from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph.

Southwest Florida will experience scattered rain and storms throughout the afternoon.

The storms will continue to move southeast and weaken through the evening commute.

Most communities will see rain totals of 0.25″ or less.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s before the rain and storms move through.

Currently, Southwest Florida is not at risk of severe weather.