Credit: Associated Press

Donald Trump’s former corporate finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, will spend five months in Rikers Island for lying under oath during Trump’s New York civil fraud case.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to two counts of perjury and was promised immunity from further prosecution related to his long tenure with the Trump organization.

This will be Weisselberg’s second stint in prison. He spent 100 days behind bars last year for tax evasion.

Meanwhile, the former president was ordered to pay $355 million in penalties related to the case, after a judge found he inflated his wealth on financial statements to earn favor with banks.