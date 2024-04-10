Protecting yourself against wildfires in SWFL

A fire spread across half an acre of land Wednesday in Lehigh Acres. Fire crews say a lithium battery and high winds created a recipe for disaster.

They believe the battery was run over by a car and erupted into flames.

This is the second massive fire we’ve seen in Southwest Florida in the past 48 hours.

On Tuesday in Golden Gate Estates, crews battled this scene, which ignited again Thursday from a hotspot.

When you notice the grass is crunchy below your feet, it’s dry and windy out and if you haven’t had much rain, you’re at risk.

In Southwest Florida, we all know a thing or two about hurricane prep.

“We have extra canned food and water in the house,” said Tiffany Wood from the Greater Naples Fire Department.

The same applies to wildfire season, except you won’t have nearly as much time to prepare.

“It’s best for your family to have go bags, or even emergency totes, that you can grab and go with either sentimental items or clothing and toiletries, maybe even some extra food just in case,” Wood said.

If you live in places like Lehigh Acres or Golden Gate Estates, where there’s open land and large lots, you’re in a wildfire hotspot, which means you should think twice about how you spend your time outdoors.

“Those general actions that we take for granted, like having a barbecue outside, burning yard debris, driving an ATV through the dry brush,” said Katie Heck from the Lehigh Acres Fire District. “These are things that maybe if you don’t have to do it right now, during the dry season. That’s the best choice.”

But if you do…

“Keep a water supply. Make sure you have a way to put the fire out if you see that it gets out of your control and then, also, have a cell phone so that way you can call 911 right away,” Heck said.

