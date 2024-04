A portion of Harborwalk closed due to damage. CREDIT: City of Punta Gorda

The City of Punta Gorda has closed a portion of Harborwalk around the PG Waterfront Hotel after high winds blew down a section of fencing posing a danger to people.

Detour signs were posted Thursday afternoon ahead of a strong line of storms approaching the area.

The owner of the Hotel has been notified.

The city said it will continue to work closely with the property owner to address the safety concerns and expedite the necessary repairs.

The closure will remain in effect until crews finish repairs, and the Harborwalk section is deemed safe for public use.