Brush fires in Cape Coral. CREDIT: Cape Coral Fire Department

Cape Coral Fire Department is responding to multiple brush fires in North Cape Coral.

Crews are working to extinguish three different fires, Friday afternoon.

The fires were two to three acres in size, respectively, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire is 95% contained currently, as of 3:30 p.m., according to CCFD.

Officials recommend to avoid the area if possible.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.