The Fort Myers Fire Department is currently responding to a structure fire on Esteban Drive.

Photos and videos from the scene show a thick, dark cloud of smoke emerging above residences as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

Authorities responded to the fire Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

