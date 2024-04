Saturday temps for 4-13-2024

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is forecasting a pleasant weekend with no rain and plenty of sunshine.

If you are a fan of warm weather, there’s good news for you. We are on a warming trend with temperatures reaching 90 degrees by the middle of next week. This is about five degrees warmer than normal.

Our dry weather pattern continues not only for this weekend, but through the upcoming work week as well.

For the boaters out there, there’s a moderate chop in our inland waters and bays.

There’s a nice breeze out on the water, making the water choppy at times.

Water temperatures in the upper 70s across the Gulf Coast, this morning.

Rain chances stay low all week long, with sun and clouds and warmer temperatures being the main story this week!