One injured in Naples shooting

At least one person has been injured after deputies responded to a shooting early Sunday morning in East Naples.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a shooting around 2:10 a.m. on Orchard Lane.

One victim was med-flighted to an area hospital. it is unclear what condition he is in now.

No arrests have been made at this time. Authorities say an investigation is currently ongoing

