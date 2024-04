A Cape Coral man is grieving the loss of his teenage daughter.

19-year-old Sade Robinson was found dead and dismembered after going on a date in Wisconsin.

This story is horrifying for parents and young women.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said her severed leg was found at a park last week after she went missing on April 1.

Deputies say she went on a date with 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson and then never showed up for work the next day.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson.

We spoke exclusively with her father, Carlos, who is still in Cape Coral.

He wants everyone to know what a beautiful, kind-hearted person she was. He shared a very heartwarming story with us about a time he gave Sade an allowance. They were on the way to the fair, and she asked him to roll down his window so she could give her entire allowance to a man who was on the side of the road with a sign.

Carlos said it’s a perfect example of her good soul.

Ask anybody about Sade, and you’re sure to hear about her beautiful smile.

“She’s just like me; liked to laugh, put smiles on people’s faces,” Carlos said.

A beautiful smile her father will never get to see again.

“She was a good soul. She did not deserve this. I know God doesn’t make mistakes. This is horrible,” Carlos said.

Sade was found dead and dismembered about two weeks after going on a first date in Wisconsin, where she lived.

“I was still hoping that my little girl was still here. That’s all I had to hope for. When they called me and told me that my DNA was a match, my world crashed down,” Carlos said.

And it did for everyone who knew her.

“She was someone that did not deserve that. What happened to her, I can’t even imagine why someone would want to hurt her like that,” said Jontre Carey, a friend of Sade.

Sade graduated high school and was pursuing a college degree.

“She was in college, college for criminal justice. She was supposed to graduate next month, and then she wanted to go to the Air Force,” Carey said.

Now, everyone is left grieving what should have been.

“She was my oldest. She was my first. First, first. That little girl changed my life. She was my everything. I’ve got a pain in my heart. It won’t stop. It’s like this emotion. It’s like a physical pain in my chest,” Carlos said.

Both Carlos and Carey said they hope the man responsible gets what he deserves.

Carey said he hopes he rots in prison.