Lee Health hospital (CREDIT: Lee Health)

Lee Health has announced the launch of a Spanish-language version of the digital patient portal MyChart.

The project aims to increase access and communication between Spanish-speaking patients and their care team and provide them with more ways to access their medical information.

Starting Tuesday, patients can navigate MyChart’s framework in Spanish, with menus, access points and additional summaries in Spanish with the switch of language preference in the settings menu.

According to Lee Health, the project will be rolled out in stages.

Future phases of the project will enable patients to send and receive messages in Spanish with healthcare providers and expand on the available communications for patients in the language of their choice.

The Spanish language version of MyChart will continue to evolve and make MyChart as accessible as possible for Spanish-speaking patients.

As Multilanguage MyChart in Spanish develops, it will pair with the electronic health record software EPIC.