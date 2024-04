To keep pace with Charlotte County’s growing population, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital broke ground in summer 2022 on a $60 million expansion and renovation project.

Over the past several years, the hospital has experienced significant growth and demand for its services, hospital officials said.

In 2018, 81,945 patients were treated, and in 2023, 98,432 patients were treated, representing an increase of about 20%.

Next month, the hospital will complete Phase 1 of the project, which is increasing capacity and broadening its offerings.

