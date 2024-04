Saturday, April 20, 2024 temperatures. CREDIT: WINK News.

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is forecasting a pleasant but humid Saturday with little cloud cover and plenty of sunshine.

It’s feeling more like summer despite us being in the middle of spring! It’s going to be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.Factor in the humidity and it will feel quite warm this afternoon.

We can expect to stay dry with only a stray shower possible in our inland communities later this evening.

The warm temperatures are sticking around, staying in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the weekend and into the upcoming week.

Our rain chances do tick up some by Monday as we see a frontal system work across the area, along with a good amount of moisture overhead.

It’s a good day to be a boater as winds are staying nice and light, about five to 10 knots with only a light chop in our bays. Beachgoers can expect a nice day, but don’t forget the sunscreen and water – the UV index will be very high today!