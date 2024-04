Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cool Tuesday morning start with seasonal afternoon temperatures, bringing in suns and clouds.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: Mostly clear and cool morning, with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.

Expect sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Another cool and refreshing start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Southwest Florida will see a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon, with slightly milder temperatures in the mid-80s.

A chance for brush fires may appear due to the low humidity and warm temperatures.

Thursday: Mild morning start with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s.

Dry weather continues, which may lead to a few brush fires in the afternoon.

Expect mostly sun for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.