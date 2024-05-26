WINK News

Truck submerged in Cape Coral canal

Credit: UC Breaking 

Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.

The Cape Coral police department said the incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. around Del Prado Boulevard North And Northeast 23rd Street in Cape Coral.

According to CCPD, The car ended up in the canal after a vehicle accident.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital. It is unclear what condition they are in at this time.

Credit: UC Breaking 

