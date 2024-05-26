Truck submerged in Cape Coral canal

WINK News
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that left one person deceased.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a ballet bamboozle, a sting operation and sexual assault.
Most of Southwest Florida will be rain-free, hot, and sunny today.
On Saturday, the new business opened its doors to the public.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say
Charlotte County Fire-EMS said they treated the two-year-old boy, who had a gunshot injury to the hand.
NCAA and Power Five conferences agree on settlement that will allow schools to pay student athletes and share revenue.
This weekend is much more than just a backyard barbecue and some time off work. It allows us to remember our nation’s heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
Businesses on Sanibel and Captiva told WINK News they’re ready for the wave of tourism.
Hot and humid weather for your holiday weekend. The UV index will be an 11!
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
Along 27th Street West in Lehigh Acres, neighbors knew it was only a matter of time before the lots next to them were developed.
Evangelical Christian School honors state champion softball team with parade on campus.
With a very active Atlantic hurricane season ahead, they’re not taking anything for granted.
Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.
The Cape Coral police department said the incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. around Del Prado Boulevard North And Northeast 23rd Street in Cape Coral.
According to CCPD, The car ended up in the canal after a vehicle accident.
At least one person has been transported to the hospital. It is unclear what condition they are in at this time.
Credit: UC Breaking
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.